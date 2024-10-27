Israel lost deterrence against Iran after weak attack

In a report on Saturday, the Israeli Channel 12 described the operation as insignificant, saying that it demonstrated Iran’s status as a major power in the region.

The report further said that the attack has left Israel’s “allies” in the region disappointed.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

