Hamas strongly condemns Israeli strike against Iran

In a statement, Hamas lauded Iran advanced air defense system’s readiness against the Israeli aggression, saying that Israel's aggression is a clear violation of Iranian sovereignty and a target for regional security.

"We... condemn in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the targeting of military sites in several provinces", the movement said in a statement, calling the move "a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region".

“We emphasize our support for Iran against the aggression of the Zionist regime and appreciate the courageous stances of the Iranian nation and its leaders in supporting the Palestinian nation,” Hamas added.

