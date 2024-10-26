  1. World
Oct 26, 2024

2 planes collide in fatal crash in Sydney's southwest

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Two light planes were understood to have collided and crashed on Saturday in Sydney's outer southwest, the police said.

Emergency services responded to a fatal plane crash in Sydney's southwest on Saturday, Xinhua reported, citing police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

NSW Police said public members were urged to avoid the area, and no further information was available at this stage.

NSW Police, Fire and Rescue, and NSW Ambulance were attending the scene, with at least two firetrucks and several ambulances present.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau would investigate the cause of the crash, NSW Police said.

