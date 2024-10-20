  1. World
Indonesian plane crash leaves 4 killed

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – A plane of Indonesia's local carrier SAM Air crashed in Gorontalo province, Sulawesi island, on Sunday, killing all four people on board, local media reported.

"The PK SMH type aircraft crashed after losing contact with Makassar AirNav officers," Xinhua reported, citing the local media.

"The plane departed from Djalaluddin Gorontalo Airport at 7:30 a.m., heading to Bumi Panua Pohuwato Airport. However, it lost contact and was reported to have crashed near the Bumi Panua Pohuwato Airport," Head of the Gorontalo Search and Rescue Office, Heriyanto, said in a release as quoted by local media.

The four victims, comprising a pilot, a copilot, an engineer, and a passenger, were found dead. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

