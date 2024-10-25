Israeli forces storm ‘Kamal Adwan’ Hospital in northern Gaza

Eyewitnesses reported that soldiers stormed the hospital, instructing patients to move to the main courtyard.

In the meantime, the hospital director noted that some windows in patient rooms were shattered due to continuous shelling by Israeli forces.

Last night, the hospital was surrounded, with Israeli military vehicles firing upon the facility, endangering sick children inside, WAFA news agency reported.

Additionally, soldiers blocked essential aid from reaching the hospital, where over 15 patients are in urgent need of surgeries that are impossible to perform under the current siege conditions.

The Israeli occupation army has intensified its assault in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege that has left tens of thousands of people without food and water.

The onslaught, which began on October 5, is the latest episode in Israel’s brutal offensive that has killed nearly 42,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 100,400 since October 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced nearly the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

MNA