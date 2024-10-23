UN urges probe into Israeli strike near Beirut hospital

In a statement released Tuesday, the UN rights chief said, “Any incidents which affect hospitals must be subjected to a prompt and thorough investigation.”

“When conducting military operations in the vicinity of hospitals, parties to the conflict must assess the expected impact on health care services in relation to the principles of proportionality and precautions.”

Turk said, “In the conduct of military operations, all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid, and in any event to minimize, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, and damage to civilian objects.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the UN rights chief said four children reportedly figured among the at least 18 people killed in Israeli strikes, while 60 people had been wounded.

Turk said, “The fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected.”

Lebanon’s health ministry said Tuesday that at least 18 people had been killed in the Israeli strike near the Rafic Hariri Hospital, located a few kilometers from the city center, the day before.

AMK/PressTV