5 more Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen's correspondent said that a force of 40 Israeli soldiers entered a point near the town of Ramya in South Lebanon, where battles are taking place resulting in many casualties [among occupation forces].

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah in Lebanon announced that its combatants in the air defense units targeted two Israeli drones over South Lebanon with surface-to-air missiles forcing them to retreat and leave Lebanese airspace.

According to Press TV, citing local Lebanese media that at least 5 Israeli troopers were killed, and 15 other were injured in south Lebanon as resistance continues to fight aggression.

Israeli media also reported that in addition to the 8 military helicopters that landed at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, a helicopter landed at Beilinson Hospital and another at Tel HaShomer.

Israeli media further reported that a large numbers of Israeli military helicopters land in various hospitals Lebanese Ministry of Health.

MNA