Israeli recent brutal attacks on Beit Lahia leave 40 martyrs

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that at least 40 Palestinians were killed and 80 others were injured in the brutal attack of the Zionist regime, which led to the complete destruction of a residential area in Beit Lahia, located in northern Gaza, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

The Ministry has stated that the Zionist occupiers are preventing medical centers in northern Gaza from operating. This situation aims to maximize the number of Palestinian casualties.

Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, stated, "The situation in northern Gaza is extremely dire, and we are uncertain about the fate of approximately 300 medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital. We hold the Zionist regime responsible for ensuring their safety."

The statement urged the international community to intervene immediately to protect the lives of civilians in northern Gaza before the situation deteriorates further.

