Three Persian Gulf islands inseparable part of Iran

"The three (Persian Gulf) islands are Iranian islands and we have said many times that they are called Iran and have belonged to Iran since ancient times," the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

"The Emiratis should not let their enemies say these things and set the region on fire," he added.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

Iran has, time and again, warned against baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties, saying those statements lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

MNA/IRN