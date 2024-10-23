Iran’s ownership of trio islands has ‘historical documents’

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, she emphasized that there are historical documents proving that the three islands belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran and are the integral part of its territory.

The issue of Iran's absolute sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb is a serious issue, adding that everyone knows that the trio islands belong to Iran, and “we will never compromise on them," Mohajerani stated.

The Emiratis' unfounded claims about the three Iranian islands come at a time when historical documents, which have been collected and published for centuries, clearly indicate that the Persian Gulf, its surrounding islands, and even part of its southern coast were under Iran's sovereignty. These documents have been registered with the United Nations as well.

The latest valid maps registered in the United Nations also only refer to this region as the Persian Gulf or Persia. Even the documents of the Persian Gulf countries do not mention any name other than the Persian Gulf.

In September 2022, the title deeds for the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf was issued in the name of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to stabilize Iran's ownership of these islands.

The Islamic Republic of Iran certainly has sovereignty over these islands, and any claims made by the UAE and other parties are considered false attempts to violate Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as interference in its internal affairs.

MA/6266243