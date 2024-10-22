Iran bent on safeguarding territorial integrity

Asghar Jahangir’s remarks followed “baseless” claims from certain neighbors over three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic would pursue legal action against these claims.

He also urged the world to focus on combating the actions of the “child-killing regime” of Israel, suggesting that such remarks only serve to distract public attention with no significant outcome.

Addressing regional nations, Jahangir highlighted Iran’s resilience during its eight-year war, saying, “Just as Iran did not surrender one handspan of its land during the unequal war, it will not permit any infringement on its sovereignty now.”

The European Union (EU) and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) reiterated allegations concerning Iran’s territorial rights over the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bumusa during their first summit in Brussels.

In response, Hungary’s ambassador, Giola Peto, representing the current EU Council presidency, was summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Western Europe Department director-general on Sunday.

SD/IRN