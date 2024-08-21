Iraqi Resistance vows to surprise enemy inside, outside Iraq

Haider al-Lami, a member of the political office of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, made the remarks on Tuesday after a rocket strike wounded five US personnel at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar last week.

"In the coming days, we will witness unprecedented attacks by the Iraqi Resistance, which will surprise the enemy inside and outside of Iraq," he said, PressTV reported.

On August 15, three explosions were heard near Ain al-Asad airbase, leaving five US military personnel wounded.

Iraqi Resistance groups have vowed to continue their operations against military bases, where American military forces are stationed.

MP/