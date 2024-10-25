Memorial services held for martyrs ‘Sinwar’, ‘Saddiedine’

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – A memorial ceremony was held in Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque of Tehran late on Thursday for Hamas Political Leader Martyr Yahya Sinwar and also Head of Executive Council of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Martyr Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine.

The commemoration ceremony was attended by Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Ghaani, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Khaled Qaddoumi Hamas's representative in Tehran and other high-ranking officials of the country.