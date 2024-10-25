Leader’s sons visit Hamas Office in Tehran

All four sons of Ayatollah Khamenei visited Hamas Office in Tehran on Friday October 25 in the wake of martyrdom of Head of Political Office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Martyr Yahya Sinwar by the criminal Zionist regime forces in Gaza.

During the visit, they conveyed the Leader’s condolences and congratulations over the martyrdom of former Politburo Chief of Hamas Yahya Sinwar.

They also recited Surah al-Fatiha and other surahs from the Holy Quran in honor of the martyr’s souls.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

