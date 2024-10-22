BRICS member states seeking to control US, dollar: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks at Mehrabad International Airport before departing for Russia’s Kazan city to participate in the BRICS Summit 2024 made at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The member states of the BRICS group of emerging economies are seeking multilateralism in the world, he stated.

For this reason, BRICS member states have formed an organization and are seeking unity, amity, and cohesion to control the undisputed power that the United States and the dollar have created in the region and the world, Pezeshkian continued.

“Naturally, we can have good and appropriate interactions, agreements, and trade with each other in the fields of agriculture, energy, industry, trade, and tourism,” he noted.

The visit will provide an opportunity to meet with the presidents of Russia, China, India, and a number of other countries attending the summit, the Iranian president added.

Basically, each president will express his country’s views on BRICS and how to interact with each other, and “I think this can strengthen our ties against the unilateralism that the United States pursues in the world.” ‌ ‌

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian added, “This is my first official visit to the BRICS Summit as Iran is considered as a key member of this group and is present at this summit, and many countries are requesting to become a key member of this group.”

The 16th BRICS Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Kazan city, Russia’s Tatarstan and this is the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in this important international summit as an official and permanent member of BRICS.

The BRICS group is an international group led by the emerging economic powers. ‌ ‌ ‌

