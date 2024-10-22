16th BRICS Summit kicks off in Russia’s Kazan

Russian media outlets have announced that 36 countries will participate in the summit, including 22 countries at the presidential level and heads of 6 international organizations.

According to the scheduled program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the summit.

Based on the available information, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet and hold talks with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2024.

Russia is chairing the BRICS group in 2024 and during Moscow's presidency in BRICS, three issues will be prioritized: politics, security, and cooperation in the fields of economic, financial, humanitarian, and cultural exchanges.

This meeting is the first meeting after five new countries joined BRICS group of the emerging economies in 2024.

The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests to the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Republic of Tatarstan, Sputnik news agency reported.

Discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges will take place at the summit.

The event will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the margins of the summit, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran on the final day of the summit.

The BRICS group of emerging economies was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, and South Africa joined in 2011. In January 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became new members. ‌

The BRICS group of emerging economies was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, and South Africa joined in 2011. In January 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became new members.

MA/6264979