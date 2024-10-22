BRICS important opportunity to strengthen multilateralism

Araghchi made the remarks on Monday while presenting a report to the president on the joint meeting between Iran and the BRICS member countries.

He said, "I participated in a meeting that was to review Iran's joint cooperation with the BRICS countries, chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with some of my colleagues in the government, including the head of the president's office, the ministers of road and urban development, oil, communications and information technology, industry, mining and trade, economic and financial affairs, the governor of the central bank, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council."

He added that the ways to solve problems and obstacles and accelerate the implementation agreements and joint projects between Iran and BRICS members were discussed in detail.

Referring to the BRICS summit that would be opened Tuesday in Kazan, Araghchi said that the venue is “a special and important opportunity to strengthen multilateralism in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Our country can be a reliable and strategic partner for all members of this group by benefiting from countless economic and geopolitical capacities, the top Iranian diplomat underscored.

Araghchi also said after concluding his current regional tour he will be part of a high-ranking Iranian delegation accompanying the president to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS summit.

MP/IRN85635267