Brazil interested in using national currencies in BRICS trade

"The possibility of using local currencies in trade between the BRICS countries is a topic of great interest to [Brazilian] President Lula da Silva, and Brazil sands for making this new modality available to economic agents of the group's members," the minister said.

A project of this scale requires research and time to get developed, the minister noted, Sputnik news agency reported.

Brazil is ready to present its proposal for the Friends of Peace platform on Ukraine at bilateral meetings on the BRICS Platform, Vieira said.

"We are ready to present the general outline of the proposal to anyone who approaches us for bilateral meetings," he added.

MA/PR