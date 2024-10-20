Hamas will not cease resistance after Sinwar's martyrdom

During an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday morning, Ghalibaf stated, "We have seen that despite the martyrdom of Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the great Hezbollah is still alive. We will see that after Sinwar, Hamas will continue to fight actively against the occupation."

He emphasized that the designing and implementation of a complex operation like "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" was one of Martyr Sinwar's endeavors during his valuable life, which changed the security, military, political, and regional equations of the Zionist regime and caused an irreparable blow to its existence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf criticized the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council for their anti-Iran statements, noting that instead of focusing on stopping the Zionist regime's war machine, they continue to make unfounded claims about Iran's territorial integrity.

Ghalibaf also stated that the European Union and some of its influential member countries have become subservient to the Zionist regime and are justifying its genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran's Parliament Speaker emphasized that the European Union and others should know that the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral parts of Iran and no one will dare to take any action against this indisputable principle, adding, "It is better for their own existence not to test the will of the Iranian nation to establish such principle."

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

Iran has, time and again, warned against baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties, saying those statements lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

