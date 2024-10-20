Hezbollah batters Israeli military positions, settlements

On Sunday, Hezbollah carried out a series of operations, ranging from striking deep northern occupied territories to confronting Israeli incursions into Lebanon, and destroying Israeli enemy assets both at the border and in the occupied north, Al Mayadeen reported.

Long-range rocket attacks

Hezbollah has been expanding the scope of its operations, deploying various weapons, rockets, and missiles against critical settlements in the occupied north, from Kiryat Shmona to Safed.

Targeting Israeli soldier positions

The Lebanese Resistance has previously vowed to escalate its operations, evidently seen with the consecutive and simultaneously coordinated rocket launches at Israeli soldier positions across the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

This serves as deterrence against the so-called "limited Israeli ground operation" into Lebanon, as well as in support of Gaza and its Resistance.

Hezbollah 'keeps fighting; conducts complex, deadly' operations

Since the Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon, Israeli occupation forces have faced a "flexible enemy" that has executed "complex" and "deadly" operations, the New York Times explained. This includes a barrage of rockets, swarms of one-way attack drones, and close-range battles that have killed multiple Israeli troops.

Hezbollah's top-tier attacks are the "latest indication that Israel's swift escalation" has failed to disable the Resistance.

Nicholas Blanford, a Hezbollah expert at The Atlantic Council, an international affairs think tank in Washington, spoke of Hezbollah's two decades of preparation for a possible war with the Israeli occupation.

He highlighted the group's flexible structure, tactical control, and the clarity of instructions previously handed to field commanders. According to the expert, these field commanders have a margin of autonomy, knowing that their main objective is to "hit the Israeli soldiers coming across the line."

Further highlighting the Resistance's capabilities, NYT, citing six Israeli military officials, said that Israeli troops have discovered that Hezbollah is "a formidable enemy."

MNA