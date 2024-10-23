Iran calls for economic sanctions against Israeli regime

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors from the Islamic countries on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged Islamic nations to leverage “international avenues” to condemn the crimes of Israel.

"This regime must not be permitted to exploit the resources of Islamic nations to commit crimes against Muslim brothers and sisters."

"Islamic countries should act in coordination to leverage the favorable international avenues to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime and enforce a ceasefire."

"We need to impose economic sanctions and sever the vital lifelines of the usurping regime."

Ghalibaf underscored the role of the ambassadors, stating that they can urge their governments to extend support for the oppressed people in Gaza and Lebanon.

"The sinister regime finds itself grappling with internal protests and external security threats, placing its illegitimate existence at risk of collapse."

"In this critical moment, Muslims and Islamic nations bear a significant responsibility to respond," the Iranian Parliament speaker said.

He also highlighted the ongoing acts of Israeli aggression in the region. "The Zionist regime has plunged the region into bloodshed and chaos. This criminal gang, bolstered by the support of certain countries, is perpetrating violence with the intent of altering the region’s geopolitical landscape, all the while remaining unaccountable to any authority."

He warned against “silence, and indifference” toward the crimes of Israel. “The occupiers have shown that they do not understand the language of dialogue. Silence and indifference only bring their barbaric nature to the fore.”

“The Islamic Republic stands firmly with Resistance Front, fortified by the sacrifices of its commanders and soldiers. The Islamic Republic is actively pursuing diplomatic initiatives to further constrict the Zionists’ position.”

MNA/PressTV