Leader issues message over Sinwar's martyrdom

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on Saturday morning over the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar.

Addressing the Muslim nations and the zealous youth of the region, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Sinwar joined his martyred companions.

Considering Sinwar as a prominent figure of Resistance, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed his determination to stand against the cruel enemy, adding that he deserved to achieve the level of martyrdom after his efforts in fighting against the usurping Israeli regime.

Sinawar's loss is of course painful for the Resistance Front, he said, adding that the Resistance did not stop after the martyrdom of its leaders, and it will not stop, God willing.

"Hamas is alive and will remain alive," the Leader stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also offered condolences to the Resistance forces, the family of Sinwar, and the supporters of the Resistance Front.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli attack in Gaza's Rafah city, Hamas confirmed on Friday.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

    • frfank chua 08:53 - 2024/10/19
      all forces in lebanon gaza west bank syria iraq yemen iran etc..to come out and full attacks israel, overwhelming attacks and many many stealth attacks and suicide bombers and suicide attackers and jammings electronics and sea land cyber attacks and etc...
    • frnnk chua 08:56 - 2024/10/19
      is hezbollah hamas syria iraq yemen etc..just wasting their rockets drones missilles speedboats tanks jet choppers cruise missiles etc..to be all bombed by israel.... now now, all of these weapons must all be simultaneously be launched fired towards all israel cities towns bases vital facilities

