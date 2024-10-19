Leader issues message over Sinwar's martyrdom

Addressing the Muslim nations and the zealous youth of the region, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Sinwar joined his martyred companions.

Considering Sinwar as a prominent figure of Resistance, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed his determination to stand against the cruel enemy, adding that he deserved to achieve the level of martyrdom after his efforts in fighting against the usurping Israeli regime.

Sinawar's loss is of course painful for the Resistance Front, he said, adding that the Resistance did not stop after the martyrdom of its leaders, and it will not stop, God willing.

"Hamas is alive and will remain alive," the Leader stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also offered condolences to the Resistance forces, the family of Sinwar, and the supporters of the Resistance Front.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli attack in Gaza's Rafah city, Hamas confirmed on Friday.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

MP/