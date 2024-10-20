Hungary envoy summoned by Iranian foreign ministry

The ambassador of Hungary to Tehran Giola Peto, whose country presides over the European Union (EU) was summoned by the Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran to convey Iran’s strong protest against a recent statement by the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

The statement reiterates claim on three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

In the meeting with the Hungarian envoy, the Director General of Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded the necessity of compliance of all countries, including the member states of the European Union, to the principles and rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially the principle of respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of other countries, strongly condemning the European Union's undue support for some baseless and illegal claims against Iran's territorial integrity.

MNA