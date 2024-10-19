Iran hosting combined maritime exercise of "IMEX 2024"

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, the spokesman of IMEX 2024 announced that Russia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh take part in this naval drill.

The Iranian Navy hosts a joint naval exercise, "IMEX 2024," with several members and observers of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

The exercise will see the involvement of naval forces from both member and observer nations of the IMEX Conference. It will be led by the Iranian Navy’s southern fleet.

The objective of the drill is to enhance sustainable collective security and its foundations within the region, promote multilateral cooperation among the participating nations, and showcase their goodwill and capabilities in fostering peace, friendship, and maritime security.

The event serves as a platform for Iran to demonstrate its naval strengths and strengthen its ties with nations that are invested in the safety and security of the Indian Ocean.

The IMEX Conference, known as the International Meetings Exhibition Conference, consists of a series of annual trade shows and events designed for the global meetings, events, and incentive travel sector.

MNA/