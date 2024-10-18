Iran IRGC, Army naval forces welcome Russia, Oman flotillas

The participating flotillas and observers of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” were welcomed by the units and vessels of IRGC and Army Naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Russian and Omani flotilla were welcomed by the helicopters and vessels of the army and navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps while entering the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also, representatives of countries from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and India, who are observing members of the joint naval exercises of IONS 2024 and entered Bandar Abbas International Airport after arriving at the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

IONS stands for meeting of the naval forces of countries bordering the Indian Ocean and is one of the largest and most important oceans in the world. This meeting was established following the security issues that arose on the surface of this ocean at the suggestion of the Indian Navy in 2008.

The main phase of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” will be held with the participation of Indian Ocean littoral states in the coming days, hosted by the Southern Fleet of Iran Navy Force.

A number of naval forces and members and observers of the IONS Summit will participate in this naval exercise.

The purpose of holding this exercise is to consolidate sustainable collective security and its foundations in the region, to expand multilateral cooperation among participating countries, and also to show the good will and ability of these countries in line with the joint support for peace and friendship and maritime security.

Strengthening the security of international maritime trade, protecting the maritime lines in the international waterways based on peace and friendship, humanitarian measures, exchanging information in the field of maritime rescue and also experiences are of the other objectives of the naval exercise.

