Iran wraps up 2024 IONS Maritime Exercise

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The IONS 2024 joint naval exercise, concluded on Sunday with a grand naval parade showcasing the participating surface vessels.

The IONS 2024 Joint Naval Exercise, also known as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise (IMEX) 2024, was organized by Iran in its southern maritime territory.

Russia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh participated in the naval drill.

The Iranian destroyer Jamaran served as the focal point of the display of maritime strength in the northern Indian Ocean