  1. Politics
Oct 17, 2024, 4:28 PM

Iran to host IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX-2024)

Iran to host IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX-2024)

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The main phase of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” will be held with the participation of Indian Ocean littoral states in the coming days, hosted by the Southern Fleet of Iran Navy Force.

A number of naval forces and members and observers of the IONS Summit will participate in this naval exercise.

The purpose of holding this exercise is to consolidate sustainable collective security and its foundations in the region, to expand multilateral cooperation among participating countries, and also to show the good will and ability of these countries in line with the joint support for peace and friendship and maritime security.

Strengthening the security of international maritime trade, protecting the maritime lines in the international waterways based on peace and friendship, humanitarian measures, exchanging information in the field of maritime rescue and also experiences are of the other objectives of the naval exercise.

MA/6260133

News ID 223092
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News