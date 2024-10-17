Iran to host IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX-2024)

A number of naval forces and members and observers of the IONS Summit will participate in this naval exercise.

The purpose of holding this exercise is to consolidate sustainable collective security and its foundations in the region, to expand multilateral cooperation among participating countries, and also to show the good will and ability of these countries in line with the joint support for peace and friendship and maritime security.

Strengthening the security of international maritime trade, protecting the maritime lines in the international waterways based on peace and friendship, humanitarian measures, exchanging information in the field of maritime rescue and also experiences are of the other objectives of the naval exercise.

