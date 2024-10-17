Iran's FM urges push to stop Israel in talks with Pres. Sisi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met in Cairo on Thursday and exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments in West Asia.

They underlined the urgency of stopping Israeli aggression and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, and preventing the dangerous escalation of insecurity that could drag the entire region into war and have destructive consequences.

The two officials also stressed the need to dispatch humanitarian supplies to the refugees.

Araghchi expressed his deep concerns over the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and stressed the importance of utilizing all diplomatic capacities to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region and alleviate the suffering of Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that all regional countries need to mobilize their diplomatic resources to stop Israeli crimes and send urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinian and Lebanese refugees.

For his part, Sisi extended his warm greetings to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and voiced Egypt's concerns over current developments in the region.

The Egyptian president stressed the need to prevent the conflict from further escalating. He said all capacities need to be used in order to stop Israeli atrocities and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sisi said the region must be saved from spiraling into an all-out war with dangerous consequences, calling for the preservation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries in the region and the protection of regional stability and security.

The two officials also discussed ways to expand bilateral ties between Tehran and Cairo and called for enhanced consultations to reestablish and forge strong diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismaeil Baghaei said Araghchi had "a very useful conversation" with the Egyptian president about regional developments.

Araghchi also held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Ati, the spokesman said.

