Iran, Egypt ‘two influential regional players’: FM spox

In a post on his X account on Thursday, the spokesman wrote, “We are now in Cairo, Egypt. Iran and Egypt are two important historical-civilizational countries and two effective regional actors. We will hold important talks with high-ranking Egyptian officials on Thursday.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Cairo late on Wednesday.

He added that "important discussions will take place on Thursday with senior officials in Egypt."

Cairo is the eighth stop on Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's tour, which began two weeks ago "to coordinate efforts aimed at halting the crimes of the Zionist regime and activating a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

MA/6259663