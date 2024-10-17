Iranian, Egyptian FMs hold talks in Cairo

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties between the two nations and the latest developments in the region.

Last week, Iran’s top diplomat traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman and Jordan in line with the regional consultations regarding the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime and talked with the senior officials of these countries.

Cairo is the eighth stop on Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's tour, which began two weeks ago "to coordinate efforts aimed at halting the crimes of the Zionist regime and activating a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Cairo late on Wednesday.

MA/6259926