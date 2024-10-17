Iran’s Araghchi meets with Egyptian president in Cairo

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interest and the latest developments in the region.

The tow officials stressed the need for intensifying efforts to stop crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon, helping refugees, preventing spread of the Zionist regime's war-mongering policy, continuing consultation and coordination at bilateral level and at the level of international organizations and bodies.

They also accentuated the need to end the suffering of people of Lebanon and Syria and to prevent the spread of war and aggression of the criminal Zionist regime.

Earlier today, Araghchi met and held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atay in Cairo.

MA/6260065