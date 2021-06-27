Iran Navy commander departs for Réunion to attend 7th IONS

As periodical chairman of the Indian Ocean naval commanders' summit, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi traveled to Réunion (a French department in the Indian Ocean) west of Madagascar Island to attend the Seventh Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) hosted by France.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) is a series of biennial meetings between the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region. It provides a forum to increase maritime security cooperation, discuss regional maritime issues, and promote friendly relationships among the member states

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium consists of 23 permanent members and 9 observer members. The Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the Chairman of the IONS for three years since 2018 and is a permanent member.

