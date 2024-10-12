  1. Politics
Oct 12, 2024, 8:46 PM

Explosion reported near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Explosion reported near Russian Embassy in Kabul

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Local media in Afghanistan on Saturday reported an explosion occurred near the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

According to the report, an explosion was heard in Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday evening.

The citizens of Kabul say that the explosion took place on Darul Aman Street in Kabul city.

Some media sources in Afghanistan announced that a roadside mine that was placed in the water near the Russian Embassy in Darul Aman Street has exploded.

The citizens of Kabul and residents of the area announced that the sound of the explosion was strong and different from the previous explosions that targeted the Taliban.

However, there are no details of the possible casualties in this incident.

The authorities of the interim government of Afghanistan have not issued a statement in this regard.

Also, no person or group has yet claimed the responsibility for the incident, the report added.

MA/6254633

News ID 222825
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News