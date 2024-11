An explosion took place in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Monday evening, the two Afghanistan’s media outlets “Atlas” and “Tolo News” reported.

One blast has occurred on Chahar Qala-e-Chahar Dehi Road, 6th Security District, the report added.

There are no reports of casualties or how the incident occurred.

Also, officials of Afghan interim government has given no statement in that regard.

