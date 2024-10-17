7-year-old boy dies, 6 injured in New Castle house explosion

Emergency crews were called to Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle, at about 00:45 BST, BBC reported.

Police, who have now enforced a no-fly zone in the area, said the boy's death was "truly devastating".

Eyewitnesses described a "very loud bang" and a "bright flash", with some residents then told to leave their homes and go to a rest center run by Red Cross volunteers.

Three houses along the terrace were completely destroyed and several cars badly damaged.

The area was littered with piles of debris and a heavy smell of smoke lingers.

Firefighters and search dogs have been combing the wreckage and Northern Gas Networks said its engineers had been at the scene.

An investigation is under way into how the explosion happened.

MA/PR