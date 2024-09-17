  1. World
Sep 17, 2024, 9:41 PM

Explosion rocks Afghanistan's capital

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Local sources in Afghanistan reported an explosion in the capital city of the country.

Afghan media reported an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday. 

The cause of the blast is not known and there were no immediate reports regarding possible casualties. 

Taliban officials have not commented on the issue as of yet. 

