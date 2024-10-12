Israel 'most concrete threat' to regional, global peace

Russia and Iran should take more effective measures to protect Syria's territorial integrity, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, when asked about Israel's recent strike on Damascus.

"We will defend an urgent and permanent peace in Syria...Israel is the most concrete threat to regional and global peace," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish media, Reuters reported.

"It is essential that Russia and Iran take more effective measures against this situation, which poses the greatest threat to Syria's territorial integrity," according to a readout of the interview from the presidency.

In its latest crime, the criminal Zionist regime attacked 56-bed field hospital of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria and committed a war crime by setting fire to its drug warehouse while creating a serious obstacle to the provision of humanitarian services.

MA/PR