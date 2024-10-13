  1. Politics
3 PG states not to allow Israel to use airspace against Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Persian Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, have informed the US that they will not allow the Zionist regime to use their airspace for any aggression against Iran, according to a report.

The three Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region have announced their opposition to any military aggression by the Israeli regime against targets in Iran, as reported by CNN.

The report stated that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have informed the United States that they will not permit the Zionist regime to use their airspace for any attacks on Iran.

Additionally, a Jordanian official stated that Jordan would also not allow its airspace to be used for attacks on other countries.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had warned US allies in the region that they would be targeted if the Israeli regime was allowed to use their airspace for attacks on Iran.

