Hezbollah drone hits Tel Aviv, causes power outage (+VIDEO)

An Israeli army statement said that two drones had penetrated the airspace around Tel Aviv, and that one had caused damage to a building in Herzliya in the northern part of the Tel Aviv district.

According to Al Jazeera, local media in occupied lands is also reporting a power outage in the area.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Al Jazeera cited the Israeli army as saying in a statement that it detected 100 projectiles fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories in one hour on Friday.

MNA