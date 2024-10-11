  1. World
Oct 11, 2024, 11:49 PM

Hezbollah drone hits Tel Aviv, causes power outage (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Video posted on X by an Israeli journalist shows an unmanned aircraft screaming past an apartment building in Tel Aviv.

An Israeli army statement said that two drones had penetrated the airspace around Tel Aviv, and that one had caused damage to a building in Herzliya in the northern part of the Tel Aviv district.

According to Al Jazeera, local media in occupied lands is also reporting a power outage in the area.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Al Jazeera cited the Israeli army as saying in a statement that it detected 100 projectiles fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories in one hour on Friday.

MNA

News ID 222775

