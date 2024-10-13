Hezbollah conducts fresh missile attacks on Zionist positions

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted Israeli military equipment in the Ramia site with a guided missile, resulting in a direct hit.

In this operation, in addition to destroying the enemy's war equipment, a number of Zionists were killed, and some others were wounded.

Also, in another anti-Zionist operation in Ramia, Hezbollah combatants detonated a bomb and targeted the Zionist soldiers once again who were trying to infiltrate the area. In this operation, a number of Zionist soldiers were killed and some others were wounded.

Hezbollah also announced that it had targeted the Zar'it barracks with various missiles, including Burkan. In addition, the positions of the Zionist military in Khaleh Warda and the occupied area of Shomera were targeted with a barrage of rockets.

Zionist media reported that at least 35 rockets and mortars were fired from Lebanon towards the western Galilee in the hours after midnight.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

AMK/6254973