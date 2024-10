In a statement, the IRGS said that Major General Nilforoushan was recovered day and night efforts of a search group, adding that the Iranian general was martyred in the savage attack by bloodthirsty Zionist regime on September 27 in Dahiyeh of Beirut, along with Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary General of Hezbollah of Lebanon.

The statement furher said that a funeral ceremony will be held once the body of the martyr will be returned to his homeland.

MNA