Hezbollah pounds Israeli military bases, Zionist settlements

Al Jazeera reported the Israeli army as saying in a statement that it detected 100 projectiles fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories in one hour on Friday.

In its latest update, the Israeli military says a wave of 80 rockets was fired from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted. “Fallen projectiles were identified”, the update adds, implying some rockets slipped past Israeli air defences.

The second wave included 20 rockets of which “some of the projectiles were intercepted” the military said.

It said its air force fired at Hezbollah launchers, which had been used to fire rockets at northern occupied territopries.

Meanwhile, the Al Jazzera also reported that The Israeli military confirmed that Staff Sargeant Ittai Fogel of an armoured brigade had been killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah issued different statements on Friday saying that its forces targeted different Israeli bases and gathering of its sources.

In one of its statements, Hezbollah said that "Islamic Resistance strikes gatherings of IOF (Israeli Offensive Forces) in west of Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Yuval and Rawiya barracks with large missile barrages."

Sirens were sounded in Metula, Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval in Galilee Panhandle, Hebrew media reported.

MNA