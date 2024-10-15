Policeman killed, 4 injured in shooting in Ashdod

The victim was identified as First Sgt. Adir Kadosh, 33. He was critically wounded in the attack, and died of his injuries on the way to the hospital, the Times of Israel reported.

Reports in Hebrew and Arabic media identified the Palestinian gunman as 28-year-old Muhammad Dardouna from the West Bank. According to the reports, Dardouna was originally from Jabaliya, in the Gaza Strip, but resided in the West Bank after moving there several years ago, the Times added.

Palestinians conduct martyrdom-seeking operations against Israeli regime's forces and settlers in the occupied lands amid the regime's genocidal war on Gaza and Lebanon.

MNA