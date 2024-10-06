Thousands rally near WH to mark Israel’s year-long Gaza war

The rally at Lafayette Park later turned into a march through the streets of the US capital with protesters demanding an end to the genocide against Palestinians and urging the American government to halt arms transfers to Israel.

Chanting “Free Palestine” and carrying signs that read: “End all US aid to Israel, stop the Genocide” and “Stand with Palestine, End the Occupation Now,” protesters demanded an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group, CODEPINK, emphasized the growing demand for action from the US.

“The public opinion polls show that people not only want a cease-fire, they want to stop sending weapons to Israel, and the region is just blowing up, and we don't want any nice words anymore. We want action, and action means stop sending weapons,” she told Anadolu.

She criticized US support for Israel's genocide in Gaza.

MA/PR