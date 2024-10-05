Macron urges halt to arms delivery to Israel for use in Gaza

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter, adding that France was not sending any arms to Israel, the Barron's reported.

Back on Sep. 18, Germany has stopped new exports of weapons of war to the Israeli regime.

Germany has put a hold on new exports of weapons of war to Israel while it deals with legal challenges, according to a Reuters analysis of data and a source close to the Economy Ministry.

Last year, Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth 326.5 million Euros ($363.5 million), including military equipment and war weapons, a 10-fold increase from 2022, according to data from the Economy Ministry, which approves export licenses.

