Netanyahu reacts to Macron call for ‘arms embargo’ on Israel

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron said in an interview released on Saturday, which had been recorded earlier this week.

"I think we are not being heard," he noted, describing the regime’s determination to press on with the war as “a mistake.”

At least 41,825 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by the regime since it launched the brutal military onslaught last October.

Reacting to Macron’s remarks, Netanyahu denounced the call for the embargo a “disgrace,” alleging that the regime was “defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization.”

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been waging a hugely deadly escalation against Lebanon as well as intensified attacks on the occupied West Bank, Syria, and Yemen.

“All civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side” as the regime is waging the aggression, the Israeli premier claimed.

Netanyahu also alleged that the regime was waging the atrocities “for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world,” adding that it would keep up the aggression “until the battle is won.”

He also claimed that the regime would emerge victorious “with or without” the support of its allies.

Reacting to Netanyahu’s retort, Macron’s office assured the regime that France was a "steadfast friend of Israel."

Paris continued its arms support for the regime after the launch of the war on Gaza, although, under an arms trade treaty signed by the country in 2014, the French government was obliged to suspend its weapon exports to the regime upon becoming aware that the military attacks were directed against the people of coastal sliver.

Led by the United States and Germany, the regime’s allies have supplied it with millions of dollars worth of weapons since the onset of the war.

MNA/