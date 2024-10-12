Pezeshkian-Putin meeting accelerates development of relations

Referring to the meeting of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, Kazem Jalali said that given the element of neighborhood and common approaches of Tehran and Moscow in the field of regional and international issues, this meeting will accelerate the development of relations.

"We faced a change of government in Iran in the past months, it was naturally necessary for the two presidents to meet as soon as possible so that the development of relations could gain more momentum," the Iranian ambassador told IRNA.

"Relations between Iran and Russia are very important relations," he added.

MP/