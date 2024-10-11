Pezeshkian slams US, Europe for supporting Zionist regime

The regime “has trampled on all the international laws, human rights, and whatever [instance of] humanity,” the chief executive told Russia’s Rossiya 1 state television channel on the sidelines of a forum in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat on Friday.

Pezeshkian was referring to the regime’s bloodletting spree throughout the region, including its October 7, 2023-present genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as well as its escalated attacks on Lebanon, which have claimed thousands of other lives.

“No one [however] can say anything to the regime because the United States and Europe are supporting it,” he added.

The regime’s Western supporters, most importantly its biggest ally, the United States, have, throughout the course of the atrocities, been providing it with billions of dollars' worth of military support. They have also been shielding Tel Aviv against punitive international measures, including those taken by the United Nations, with their negative votes or abstentions.

Pezeshkian’s remarks echoed those that he had made earlier during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin in the Turkmen capital.

In those remarks, the Iranian president had regretted that the regime’s atrocities had caused the regional situation to become “critical,” and denounced the US and European countries for refusing to let relations among the regional countries to continue on a peaceful footing.

Elsewhere in his remarks to the Russian television, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran’s attitude towards all regional countries was based on the values that have been underscored by the United Nations, namely peace, security, and human dignity.

MA/Press TV