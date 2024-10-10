Expanding ties with Turkmenistan, boosting INSTC atop agenda

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Turkemanistan's Ashgabat Thursday night to meet with top officials of the neighboring country and participate in a commemoration ceremony for a famous Turkmen poet.

Before leaving for Turkmenistan, President Pezeshkian told reporters that meetings with the presidents of Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are on his agenda, adding that "The expansion of our relations with Turkmenistan has an impact on the development of the North-South Corridor."

"We have a long and safe border with Turkmenistan and we can pursue the issue of transit and the North-South Corridor. The expansion of our relations with Turkmenistan has an impact on the development of the North-South Corridor. We can pursue economic, investment, oil, gas and electricity issues with Turkmenistan. I hope that this trip will have important achievements in the field of creating intimacy and empathy, cultural, economic, scientific and expert communication," Pezeshkian explained.

The president who is also going to participate in the international conference "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - The Basis of Peace and Development" on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of "Makhtumgholi Faraghi", was welcomed upon his arrival at the Ashgabat airport by Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ambassador and Members of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat.

During the trip, the Iranian president will also meet and talk with the national leader and head of the people's expediency of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi,Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabek, and Mohammad Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, are accompanying Pezeshkian during the official visit.

KI/6252986