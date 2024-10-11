Russia FM warns Israel against targeting Iran nuclear sites

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that an Israeli strike on Iran's civilian nuclear facilities would constitute a “serious provocation,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a news conference in Vientiane, Laos, Lavrov emphasized that despite the rising tensions, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which closely monitors Iran's nuclear activities, has not reported any signs of militarization within the Islamic republic's nuclear program.

“We prefer to be guided by facts. In almost every country, there are politicians and parliamentarians who express positions that do not reflect the practical strategy or actual policies of their governments. We’ve seen this many times before,” he said.

“If any plans or threats to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities are realized, it would indeed be a very serious provocation.”

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Israeli regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

MNA